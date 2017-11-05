Don’s Expert Answers: I am looking for a vine that is evergreen smallish leaf with if possible no flowers or very few flowers to cover a pool type fence.

Question From:

Ross Emanuel in Oyster Bay, Sydney New South Wales

I am looking for a vine that is evergreen smallish leaf with if possible no flowers or very few flowers to cover a pool type fence.

Maybe try a Wonga vine Ross.

Don

