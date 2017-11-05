Don’s Expert Answers: I am looking for a vine that is evergreen smallish leaf with if possible no flowers or very few flowers to cover a pool type fence.

Question From:
Ross Emanuel in Oyster Bay, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
I am looking for a vine that is evergreen smallish leaf with if possible no flowers or very few flowers to cover a pool type fence.
Type of Plant (if known):
Vine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Small leaf
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
As required
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10 hours min
How long since you planted it:
Not yet puchased
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Maybe try a Wonga vine Ross.
Don