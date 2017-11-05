Don’s Expert Answers: I am looking for a vine that is evergreen smallish leaf with if possible no flowers or very few flowers to cover a pool type fence.

Ross Emanuel in Oyster Bay, Sydney New South Wales

Vine

Small leaf

Potting mix

As required

10 hours min

Not yet puchased

No

Outdoors

In ground

Nil

Maybe try a Wonga vine Ross.

Don

