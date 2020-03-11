Don’s Expert Answers: Do you had any idea what I could plant in a 300mm wide flowerbed around a pool. We have good quality soil on top but it goes down to clay. The area gets the morning sun but if fully shaded from around 3pm

Question From:

in North ward, Townsville Queensland

Nature of problem:

Do you had any idea what I could plant in a 300mm wide flowerbed around a pool. We have good quality soil on top but it goes down to clay. The area gets the morning sun but if fully shaded from around 3pm

Type of Plant (if known):

Heliconia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Narrow space

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

As often as needed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Bright All day but will be shaded in the after

How long since you planted it:

Not planted yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Will be in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

300mm by 8metre flowerbed by a pool hoping to plant something that might become a screen from neighbours

Answer:

Sorry Sarah, There is just not enough info in your message for me to be able to help you. Maybe ask someone from a local nursery to come out inspect the area and recommend some plants. Or maybe ask a local Garden Club member for help. Don