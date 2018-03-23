Don’s Expert Answers: Hi Don, How can I safely re-pot a 1.7mtr grafted standard Wooly toothbrush bottlebrush?

Question From:

Rose Addison in Lawson, Blue Mountains New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Hi Don, How can I safely re-pot a 1.7mtr grafted standard Wooly toothbrush bottlebrush?

Type of Plant (if known):

Wooly toothbrush bottlebrush

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

want to re-pot. – no illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Which potting mix would be suitable

How often do you water the plant:

twice weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4

How long since you planted it:

still in original 28cm pot from purchasing last month

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The very tall branch that its grafted on is fairly thin, about 2cms across.

Over time, will it withstand the heavy mop-top as the shrub grows?

or should I stake it at time of re-potting.

Thanks Don for all your wonderful gardening advice.

Answer:

Hi Rose, I assume that you mean a woolly toothbrush grevillea, rather than a bottlebrush. If so it will probably be grafted onto a silky oak (gevillea) understock. If the stem is 2cm diameter, then it shouldn’t need a stake, but it does no harm to fit one. Use Osmocote native plant potting mix and move the plant into full sun all day if you can. Regards, Don