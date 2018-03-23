Don’s Expert Answers: Hi Don, How can I safely re-pot a 1.7mtr grafted standard Wooly toothbrush bottlebrush?

Question From:
Rose Addison in Lawson, Blue Mountains New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Hi Don, How can I safely re-pot a 1.7mtr grafted standard Wooly toothbrush bottlebrush?
Type of Plant (if known):
Wooly toothbrush bottlebrush
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
want to re-pot. – no illness
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Which potting mix would be suitable
How often do you water the plant:
twice weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
4
How long since you planted it:
still in original 28cm pot from purchasing last month
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
The very tall branch that its grafted on is fairly thin, about 2cms across.
Over time, will it withstand the heavy mop-top as the shrub grows?
or should I stake it at time of re-potting.
Thanks Don for all your wonderful gardening advice.
Answer:
Hi Rose, I assume that you mean a woolly toothbrush grevillea, rather than a bottlebrush. If so it will probably be grafted onto a silky oak (gevillea) understock. If the stem is 2cm diameter, then it shouldn’t need a stake, but it does no harm to fit one. Use Osmocote native plant potting mix and move the plant into full sun all day if you can. Regards, Don