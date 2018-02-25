Don’s Expert Answers: I have a bottlebrush tree growing aliongside sewerline. The sewerline at this point us about 1.83m deep. Will the roots pose a problem. The tree is 30years old.

Question From:

R Nel in Brenthurst, Brakpan International

Nature of problem:

I have a bottlebrush tree growing aliongside sewerline. The sewerline at this point us about 1.83m deep. Will the roots pose a problem. The tree is 30years old.

Type of Plant (if known):

Bottlebrush

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Na

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Red soil

How often do you water the plant:

Very little

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

30yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

None

Answer:

Hi “R”, I have worked out that you are in South Africa. Not much info in your missive. If your sewerage system is plastic, there is little chance of the bottlebrush causing trouble. Bottlebrushes will grow into old, leaking terracotta pipes, but usually don’t trouble modern plastic piping. Don