Don’s Expert Answers: I have a bottlebrush tree growing aliongside sewerline. The sewerline at this point us about 1.83m deep. Will the roots pose a problem. The tree is 30years old.

Question From:
R Nel in Brenthurst, Brakpan International
Nature of problem:
I have a bottlebrush tree growing aliongside sewerline. The sewerline at this point us about 1.83m deep. Will the roots pose a problem. The tree is 30years old.
Type of Plant (if known):
Bottlebrush
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Na
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Red soil
How often do you water the plant:
Very little
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day
How long since you planted it:
30yrs
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
None
Answer:
Hi “R”, I have worked out that you are in South Africa. Not much info in your missive. If your sewerage system is plastic, there is little chance of the bottlebrush causing trouble. Bottlebrushes will grow into old, leaking terracotta pipes, but usually don’t trouble modern plastic piping. Don