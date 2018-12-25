Don’s Expert Answers: soil/watering needs of standard ornamental native frangipani transferring from pot to ground[ clay acidic soil]

Question From:

mjthurlow in lismore hts, lismore New South Wales

Nature of problem:

soil/watering needs of standard ornamental native frangipani transferring from pot to ground[ clay acidic soil]

Type of Plant (if known):

ornamental native frangipani [ golden nugget]

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

as above

How often do you water the plant:

still in pot awaiting transfer planting

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

9 hours

How long since you planted it:

as above

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not yet [ xmas present ]

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

as above

What other treatments have you given the plant:

awaiting advice. no info from nursery

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

seeking basic advice on planting, basic care and long term maintenance

Answer:

Hi Thurlows, Native frangipanis are very hardy plants. Water it twice a week until Autumn, from then on, once a week. Don