Don’s Expert Answers: soil/watering needs of standard ornamental native frangipani transferring from pot to ground[ clay acidic soil]

Question From:
mjthurlow in lismore hts, lismore New South Wales
Nature of problem:
soil/watering needs of standard ornamental native frangipani transferring from pot to ground[ clay acidic soil]
Type of Plant (if known):
ornamental native frangipani [ golden nugget]
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
as above
How often do you water the plant:
still in pot awaiting transfer planting
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
9 hours
How long since you planted it:
as above
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
not yet [ xmas present ]
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
as above
What other treatments have you given the plant:
awaiting advice. no info from nursery
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
seeking basic advice on planting, basic care and long term maintenance
Answer:
Hi Thurlows, Native frangipanis are very hardy plants. Water it twice a week until Autumn, from then on, once a week. Don