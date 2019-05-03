Don’s Expert Answers: Frangipani trunks have black soot

Question From:
James Daly in Bali, Bali International
Nature of problem:
Frangipani trunks have black soot
Type of Plant (if known):
Mature Frangipani…10 + yrs old
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Black soot on trunks
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
limestone
How often do you water the plant:
once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10
How long since you planted it:
10 yrs +
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes…general fertilizer
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Neem
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
The trunks seem to have a black soot forming. When you touch it, its quite sooty and very dark.
Answer:
Hi James. A photo would have helped a lot. My guess is that you have Frangipani rust. If frangipanis are deciduous in Bali, just ignore the sooty mould on the trunk. If the leaves are yellowish with golden dots underneath, maybe spay with mancozeb plus…but I would just ignore it. Don