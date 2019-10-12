Don’s Expert Answers: Black soot on mandarine treet

Question From:

in Bonnie Doon, Vic Victoria

Nature of problem:

Black soot on mandarine treet

Type of Plant (if known):

mandarine

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

covered in black stuff

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

on rock base, normal soil

How often do you water the plant:

depends on weather, once a week if no rain has fallen

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

10 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes seasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

white oil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Lesley, Your citrus tree has either aphids or scale. Spray with Eco Oil as per instructions on the container and repeat it in late November. this is a harmless oil safe for you & the environment. Don