Don’s Expert Answers: Black soot on mandarine treet

Question From:
in Bonnie Doon, Vic Victoria
Nature of problem:
Black soot on mandarine treet
Type of Plant (if known):
mandarine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
covered in black stuff
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
on rock base, normal soil
How often do you water the plant:
depends on weather, once a week if no rain has fallen
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day
How long since you planted it:
10 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes seasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
white oil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Lesley, Your citrus tree has either aphids or scale. Spray with Eco Oil as per instructions on the container and repeat it in late November. this is a harmless oil safe for you & the environment. Don