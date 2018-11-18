Don’s Expert Answers: my muraya hedge which is about 6 eyars old jsut doens’t seem to grow . In full west sun all day in clay soil.

Question From:
sue in bellingen, coffs harbour New South Wales
Nature of problem:
my muraya hedge which is about 6 eyars old jsut doens’t seem to grow . In full west sun all day in clay soil.
Type of Plant (if known):
Muraya hedge
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
yellow and not growing
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
not very regularly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day
How long since you planted it:
5 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
blood and bone and epsom salts
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
added water granules to try and get soil to hold more moisture
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hedge has not grown more than about 50cm height in 5 years.
Answer:
Hi Sue, Water granules don’t work in my opinion. Try Saturaid. Dig it well into the soil and then put a sprinkler on it for 45 minutes each day for a week. In time this should work. Your soil as almost certainly water repellent. Don