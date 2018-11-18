Don’s Expert Answers: my muraya hedge which is about 6 eyars old jsut doens’t seem to grow . In full west sun all day in clay soil.

Question From:

sue in bellingen, coffs harbour New South Wales

Nature of problem:

my muraya hedge which is about 6 eyars old jsut doens’t seem to grow . In full west sun all day in clay soil.

Type of Plant (if known):

Muraya hedge

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

yellow and not growing

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

not very regularly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

blood and bone and epsom salts

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

added water granules to try and get soil to hold more moisture

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hedge has not grown more than about 50cm height in 5 years.

Answer:

Hi Sue, Water granules don’t work in my opinion. Try Saturaid. Dig it well into the soil and then put a sprinkler on it for 45 minutes each day for a week. In time this should work. Your soil as almost certainly water repellent. Don