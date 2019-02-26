Don’s Expert Answers: Climbing fig is dying in parts

Question From:

Sarah-Jane Robson in Geebung, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Climbing fig is dying in parts

Type of Plant (if known):

Climbing fig

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Growing rapidly and looking healthy at the top but seems to be dying off from the root and spreading

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8 afternoon sun

How long since you planted it:

2 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes seaweed twice per year

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Would like some advice about why it’s dying at the roots and how can we stop it from happening

Answer:

Looks like this section of the Burkes Backyard website is playing up. Sorry for the mess. Ficus pumila, the creeping fig, is a very hardy plant and yours seems fine to me. The bare bits may be due to not enough water (dig some 12cm holes nearby to verify this). The plant may also be about to produce its adult foliage which features much bigger leaves and a shrubby growth habit. They need at least 5 hours of direct sunlight to retain their lower leaves too. More TLC will help. Don