Question From:

in Lewisham, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

In our Strata building (30 Units) we have a Monstera Deliciosa which has at one root that has penetrated into the building; one Garage has a Monstera Deliciosa root which has gone through the wall and is growing into the space in the Garage. My question is in 2 parts: 1. Have you had any other reports of Monstera Deliciosa damaging buildings?; and 2. What is your recommended method of removing the plant permanently?

Type of Plant (if known):

Monstera Deliciosa

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Plant seems healthy. Current problem not so good for our building.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loam.

How often do you water the plant:

Unknown. Irrelevant as we want the plant to go.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Several hours each day.

How long since you planted it:

It has been there several years.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Unknown.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None known.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I Googled Monstera Deliciosa and got many Search Result from companies that gave advice re this plant but Google was unresponsive to my attempts to find websites where building damage may have occurred. One other person in this building (whose mother has some Horticultural knowledge) has opined that the Monstera Deliciosa is able to shift brickwork and damage buildings. I seek verification re that.

Answer:

Nothing to worry about, is it Leigh? The holes would have pre-existed – monsteras couldn’t make holes in a wall. Just cut off the root/s on the plant side of the wall and seal the hole with an exterior grade filler. Don