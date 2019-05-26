Don’s Expert Answers: Small Fig tree with small fruit

Question From:

Rob in Warrak, Ararat Victoria

Nature of problem:

Small Fig tree with small fruit

Type of Plant (if known):

Fig

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Small fruit, Stragily looking not appearing to grow in size

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

When it rains

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

10 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/A

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have a fig tree that I planted quite a few years ago and it is still shorter than me it produces fruit each year but only yields small fruit it is just starting to show green shoots at the end of all the limbs after dropping it’s leaves I can’t work out what it is doing. Is there any tips you can give me to help it grow? The one at grandma’s house from my childhood was huge!

Answer:

Not enough info to be able to really help you Rob. Try liming the soil for a diameter of 4m around the tree. Water the plant once a week and fertilise it each Spring with Osmocote Controlled Release general fertiliser. Don