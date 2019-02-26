Don’s Expert Answers: Climbing fig is dying in parts

Question From:

Sarah-Jane Robson in Geebung, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Climbing fig is dying in parts

Type of Plant (if known):

Climbing fig

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Growing rapidly and looking healthy at the top but seems to be dying off from the root and spreading

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8 afternoon sun

How long since you planted it:

2 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes seaweed twice per year

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Would like some advice about why it’s dying at the roots and how can we stop it from happening

Answer:

Hi Sarah-Jane, Sorry for the delay, this section had IT problems. That is a healthy climbing ifg (ficus pumila