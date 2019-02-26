Don’s Expert Answers: Climbing fig is dying in parts

Question From:
Sarah-Jane Robson in Geebung, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Climbing fig is dying in parts
Type of Plant (if known):
Climbing fig
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Growing rapidly and looking healthy at the top but seems to be dying off from the root and spreading
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Daily
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6-8 afternoon sun
How long since you planted it:
2 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes seaweed twice per year
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Would like some advice about why it’s dying at the roots and how can we stop it from happening
Answer:
Hi Sarah-Jane, Sorry for the delay, this section had IT problems. That is a healthy climbing ifg (ficus pumila