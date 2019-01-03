Don’s Expert Answers: Huge Fiddle Leaf Fig. How big will this get and will it be a problem (roots etc)? We found the stump underneath weeds when we bought our home. Once we removed the weeds the stump started to grow and we realised it was a fiddle leaf fig

Question From:

Kelly Jayne Willmott in Ferny Hills, Ferny Hills Queensland

Huge Fiddle Leaf Fig. How big will this get and will it be a problem (roots etc)? We found the stump underneath weeds when we bought our home. Once we removed the weeds the stump started to grow and we realised it was a fiddle leaf fig

fiddle leaf fig

no illness. Just frowing fast.

dirt

never

all day

no idea

no

outdoor

ground

none

Thank you so much for good info and a quality photo Kelly. Fiddle leaf figs make stunning indoor plants, but people shouldn’t plant them out in the garden afterwards, since they grow into enormous trees. They can easily grow to 30m tall and they also have invasive and nasty roots. Yours appears to be a dwarf variety of the FL Fig, but I have no idea what height it finishes up at…I wouldn’t trust it in the garden, however. Don