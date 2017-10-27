Don’s Expert Answers: Care of frangipani seedling

Question From:
Verlie White in Kanahooka, Kanahooka New South Wales
Care of frangipani seedling
Strawberry waterfalls frangipani
No illness
Potting mix
3 times week
6
Bought it
No
Outside
Pot
None
I dont know the best position or care for this seedling. Please give advice , thankyou
Answer:
Hi Valerie, Frangipani plants require full sun all day in a warm protected area. They grow well in pots or in the ground. Plant your cutting grown plant now..it is not a seedling (which would need different care). Don