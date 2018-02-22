Don’s Expert Answers: identification and care

Question From:
Carol Camplin in Pinjarra, Pinjarra Western Australia

Nature of problem:
identification and care

Type of Plant (if known):
think it is an hibiscus

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sand/clay

How often do you water the plant:
as necessary

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
depends where I put it

How long since you planted it:
currently in a pot

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
not yet

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:
just water so far

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
I bought this plant at a street market and would like to know more about it. Such a beautiful flower but need to know how large it grows and if any special care.

Thanking you in advance
Carol

Answer:
Hi Carol,

I’m not sure – it might be Hibiscus syriacus, the deciduous hibiscus. This a shrub to around 3m tall. It tolerates both hot and cold weather. Do not let it dry out: water twice a week by filling it up the rim. Maybe 3 times if the weather is nasty. Don

