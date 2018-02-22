Don’s Expert Answers: identification and care

Question From:

Carol Camplin in Pinjarra, Pinjarra Western Australia

identification and care

think it is an hibiscus

n/a

sand/clay

as necessary

depends where I put it

currently in a pot

not yet

outdoors

pot

just water so far

I bought this plant at a street market and would like to know more about it. Such a beautiful flower but need to know how large it grows and if any special care.

Thanking you in advance

Carol

Answer:

Hi Carol,

I’m not sure – it might be Hibiscus syriacus, the deciduous hibiscus. This a shrub to around 3m tall. It tolerates both hot and cold weather. Do not let it dry out: water twice a week by filling it up the rim. Maybe 3 times if the weather is nasty. Don