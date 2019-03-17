Don’s Expert Answers: Frangipani leaves problem

Question From:

Ralph Olbertz in Newport, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Frangipani leaves problem

Type of Plant (if known):

Frangipani

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves having dark patches on them

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Garden soil

How often do you water the plant:

2 x weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sunlight

How long since you planted it:

6 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Recently fertilised for the first time with Seasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Ralph, I wouldn’t worry. This is some sort of leaf burn caused by excessive heat or dryness. I notice that the plant is near a road: maybe a car parked nearby on a really hot day, might have radiated cruel heat onto the leaves. Do dig a few holes around the plant with a gardening trowel to ascertain that the soil is not too dry. If it is, use Saturaid to open the soil up to water. Your plant appears to be the evergreen frangipani, Plumeria obtusa.