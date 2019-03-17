Don’s Expert Answers: Frangipani leaves problem

Question From:
Ralph Olbertz in Newport, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Frangipani leaves problem
Type of Plant (if known):
Frangipani
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves having dark patches on them
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Garden soil
How often do you water the plant:
2 x weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sunlight
How long since you planted it:
6 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Recently fertilised for the first time with Seasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Ralph, I wouldn’t worry. This is some sort of leaf burn caused by excessive heat or dryness. I notice that the plant is near a road: maybe a car parked nearby on a really hot day, might have radiated cruel heat onto the leaves. Do dig a few holes around the plant with a gardening trowel to ascertain that the soil is not too dry. If it is, use Saturaid to open the soil up to water. Your plant appears to be the evergreen frangipani, Plumeria obtusa.