Don’s Expert Answers: Can you grow ornamental plums or japanese maples on the coastal fringe of the gold coast. I miss my deciduous trees

Steve Rowell in Coomera Waters, Coomera Queensland

Can you grow ornamental plums or japanese maples on the coastal fringe of the gold coast. I miss my deciduous trees

Flowering plum

none

loam

as needed

10

not yet

not yet

outdoors

ground

none

Hi Steve, Ornamental plums and Japanese maples will grow on the Gold Coast BUT they will be poor specimens due to the sub-tropical climate. Would I grow them there? No. Where you live is one of the best climatic areas on earth. You can grow stunning tropical resort style gardens, so that you feel like you are on holidays in Bali every afternoon, and both days of every weekend. Visit Dennis Hundscheidt’s Brisbane garden, either on Google or on open days if he is still opening it up to the public. All good gardens have a “sense of place” (that is, they resonate with the essence of their area); your place is the Gold Coast. Don