Don’s Expert Answers: Can I plant camelia sasanqua against the east wall of my rendered house. Will it harm my concret foundations

Question From:
Helen in Torquay, Torquay Victoria
Nature of problem:
Can I plant camelia sasanqua against the east wall of my rendered house. Will it harm my concret foundations
Type of Plant (if known):
Camilia Sasanqua (Little Pearl)
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/A
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Not often during cooler months. During summer once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Morning sun
How long since you planted it:
6 mths
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Planted them in good soil with mushroom mulch added
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I have a rendered house, concrete slab, with a very blank wall approx 4m wide 4.5 high. I have planted 3 camelia sasanqua – Little Pearl – against the wall. Will these plants damage the footings of my house with their roots or by me watering them.
As they are still young, I can replant to another area if you have a better solution.
I need narrow plants there as they will also be near my driveway and front entrance.
Answer:
All is fine Helen. You have chosen a great sasanqua variety, you have chosen a perfect position to plant them in, and no, their roots will not harm the house. Thanks for a beautifully detailed question and a great photo. It made it very easy to help you. Don