Don’s Expert Answers: Can I plant camelia sasanqua against the east wall of my rendered house. Will it harm my concret foundations

Helen in Torquay, Torquay Victoria

Can I plant camelia sasanqua against the east wall of my rendered house. Will it harm my concret foundations

Camilia Sasanqua (Little Pearl)

N/A

Sandy

Not often during cooler months. During summer once a week

Morning sun

6 mths

Planted them in good soil with mushroom mulch added

Outdoors

Ground

None

I have a rendered house, concrete slab, with a very blank wall approx 4m wide 4.5 high. I have planted 3 camelia sasanqua – Little Pearl – against the wall. Will these plants damage the footings of my house with their roots or by me watering them.

As they are still young, I can replant to another area if you have a better solution.

I need narrow plants there as they will also be near my driveway and front entrance.

All is fine Helen. You have chosen a great sasanqua variety, you have chosen a perfect position to plant them in, and no, their roots will not harm the house. Thanks for a beautifully detailed question and a great photo. It made it very easy to help you. Don