Don’s Expert Answers: Looking for recommendation of a suitable potted plant for sea side conditions for 1 metre high pot. 5th floor balcony north east aspect.

Question From:
Krys Henshaw in tweed heads, Tweed Heads New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Looking for recommendation of a suitable potted plant for sea side conditions for 1 metre high pot. 5th floor balcony north east aspect.
Type of Plant (if known):
Please suggest
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
none
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting mixture – potted plant
How often do you water the plant:
as required
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
sunny position for a good part of the day
How long since you planted it:
n/a
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
n/a
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
na
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Can you please give me a few options if possible. We are on the 5th floor of an apartment in Tweed Heads – it is a large balcony. Have had palms previously but would like bushier option – can be all green or variable colour leaves but not prolific flower dropper – not decidious. North east aspect mostly but one corner of the balcony is in full sunlight for much of the day – within a km of the sea with sea breezes. I have 6 pots 1 metre high and 50cm square top – should we do all the same or mix? Have been to a few nurseries but am getting so many conflicting suggestions I am confused. Thank you for any assistance you can provide – cheers Krys
Answer:
Hi Krys, Why not try a Lemon Myrtle (Backhousia citriodora). I is actually a lillypilly with strongly lemon-scented leaves. Its leaves can be used in cooking etc. Water twice a week and prune lightly once a year in October. I would buy 6 of them, one for each pot. Don