Don’s Expert Answers: Looking for recommendation of a suitable potted plant for sea side conditions for 1 metre high pot. 5th floor balcony north east aspect.

Krys Henshaw in tweed heads, Tweed Heads New South Wales

Looking for recommendation of a suitable potted plant for sea side conditions for 1 metre high pot. 5th floor balcony north east aspect.

Please suggest

none

Potting mixture – potted plant

as required

sunny position for a good part of the day

n/a

n/a

outdoor

pot

na

Can you please give me a few options if possible. We are on the 5th floor of an apartment in Tweed Heads – it is a large balcony. Have had palms previously but would like bushier option – can be all green or variable colour leaves but not prolific flower dropper – not decidious. North east aspect mostly but one corner of the balcony is in full sunlight for much of the day – within a km of the sea with sea breezes. I have 6 pots 1 metre high and 50cm square top – should we do all the same or mix? Have been to a few nurseries but am getting so many conflicting suggestions I am confused. Thank you for any assistance you can provide – cheers Krys

Hi Krys, Why not try a Lemon Myrtle (Backhousia citriodora). I is actually a lillypilly with strongly lemon-scented leaves. Its leaves can be used in cooking etc. Water twice a week and prune lightly once a year in October. I would buy 6 of them, one for each pot. Don