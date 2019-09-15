Don’s Expert Answers: Will ucca tree harm house slab

Question From:
Southport, Queensland
Will ucca tree harm house slab
yucca tree
none
clay
only by rain
8
twelve years
no
outdoors
in ground
none
Just purchased a home with three yucca trees along side of house. Provide nice shade, but worried about damage to slab house built on. What is likelihood of damage. Photo from internet, but exactly like ours.
Answer:
All should be OK. Don