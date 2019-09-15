Don’s Expert Answers: Will ucca tree harm house slab

Question From:

in Southport, Southport Queensland

Nature of problem:

Will ucca tree harm house slab

Type of Plant (if known):

yucca tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

only by rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

twelve years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Just purchased a home with three yucca trees along side of house. Provide nice shade, but worried about damage to slab house built on. What is likelihood of damage. Photo from internet, but exactly like ours.

Answer:

All should be OK. Don