Don’s Expert Answers: can I damage the tree by cutting some of the surface roots?

mark pickering in Balahnnah, Balahnnah South Australia

can I damage the tree by cutting some of the surface roots?

Mop Top

no illness

loam

often

12

10years

no

outdoors

ground

none

The issue I have is I would like to plant lawn at the base of the tree but the roots of the tree are on the surface. I would like to dig say 3′”deep X 2 metres around the base of the tree. Some of these roots are a couple of inches thick. If I were to cut them would I harm the tree? Do these roots spread just below the surface only or do they have roots going straight down?

Hi Mark, I strongly recommend that you do not expose or cut the roots. If you do, suckers will spring up everywhere, creating a terrible nuisance. You need to find out why the roots are on the surface: my guess is that you have a rock-hard clay layer about 3″ to 4″ under the surface. I doubt that grass would grow under the tree/s anyway. Maybe add 6″ of new soil and plant Clivias under the tree/s. They tolerate semi-shaded, dry conditions. Don