Don’s Expert Answers: Your opinion – is it possible the bulb roots of these Yuccas can cause damage to the step behind them and the underground pipe

Question From:

Maureen Bannister in Hope Island, Gold Coast Queensland

Nature of problem:

Your opinion – is it possible the bulb roots of these Yuccas can cause damage to the step behind them and the underground pipe

Type of Plant (if known):

Yucca

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

They are healthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

mixture

How often do you water the plant:

never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

approx 5-6 hours

How long since you planted it:

approx 3 years from small cuttings

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

No treatments

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I really want to keep these Yuccas, or perhaps downsize them by lopping from top….. I’ve been informed by a local landscaper that I could be asking for trouble by not digging them out as they could impact on an underground pipe from house, or, damage the step behind them which is approx. 40 cms distance

From what I’ve read in your archived reports on Yuccas, I get the impression that, irrespective of the bulbs being somewhat large, the root system should NOT be a threat

Would REALLY appreciate your opinion on this and send recent photo of same for your perusal

thanking you in anticipation of a response,

regards, Maureen Bannister

Answer:

Hi Maureen, I doubt that they will cause any trouble. But I would ask at a local nursery to check – who knows what happens to this plant in Qld. Don

Comments