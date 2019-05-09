Don’s Expert Answers: Cutting the truck off and replanting it tree fern

Question From:
Robert Owers in Mt Warrigal , Shellharbour New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Cutting the truck off and replanting it tree fern
Type of Plant (if known):
Na
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Na
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Na
How often do you water the plant:
Name na
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Na
How long since you planted it:
Na
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Na
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Na
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Na
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
You sent me very little info Bob. If it grew its trunk relatively quickly, it can’t be transplanted. If it is very slow growing with a soft reddish-brown hairy trunk, it can be transplanted. Cut it off at whatever height you desire and remove all leaves except the curled-up ones in the centre. Dig a hole and plant it. Water it every 3 days or so until it starts growing strongly. Don