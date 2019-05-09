Don’s Expert Answers: Cutting the truck off and replanting it tree fern

Question From:

Robert Owers in Mt Warrigal , Shellharbour New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Cutting the truck off and replanting it tree fern

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

You sent me very little info Bob. If it grew its trunk relatively quickly, it can’t be transplanted. If it is very slow growing with a soft reddish-brown hairy trunk, it can be transplanted. Cut it off at whatever height you desire and remove all leaves except the curled-up ones in the centre. Dig a hole and plant it. Water it every 3 days or so until it starts growing strongly. Don