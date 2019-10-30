Don’s Expert Answers: Brand new very large planter bed – 13m long 1m deep 1m wide

Question From:
in Eglinton, Perth Western Australia
Brand new very large planter bed – 13m long 1m deep 1m wide
empty
8
outdoors
ground bed as above
I have just had a huge limestone planter built along my colorbond fence – it is the focal point from my house. I am a novice gardener (gulp) but keen to learn. This is a huge job from scratch – I have no idea what type of soil/fertiliser to fill it with let alone plant! I am thinking either tropical – frangipanis, bromeliads, agaves, cordylines etc. or native coastal plants. Also thinking it would be nice to have a few trailing over the planter wall. Would love a big impact with low maintenance (!) Other than coming to help me , please advise which direction I should start in. Many thanks
I like your dream…is it Lyna?
I am struggling as you did more of n/a than provide real info. I will assume that the planter is open at the bottom??? If so, the tropical plants that you want are a very good choice. A mix of 50/50 organic soil mix and bulk potting mix will do well. There are many hang-over plants including iresine, or even star jasmine. Just pick out what turns you on. Good luck, Don.