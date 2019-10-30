Don’s Expert Answers: Brand new very large planter bed – 13m long 1m deep 1m wide

Question From:

in Eglinton, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Brand new very large planter bed – 13m long 1m deep 1m wide

Type of Plant (if known):

empty

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

n/a

How often do you water the plant:

n/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

n/a

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

n/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground bed as above

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have just had a huge limestone planter built along my colorbond fence – it is the focal point from my house. I am a novice gardener (gulp) but keen to learn. This is a huge job from scratch – I have no idea what type of soil/fertiliser to fill it with let alone plant! I am thinking either tropical – frangipanis, bromeliads, agaves, cordylines etc. or native coastal plants. Also thinking it would be nice to have a few trailing over the planter wall. Would love a big impact with low maintenance (!) Other than coming to help me , please advise which direction I should start in. Many thanks

Answer:

Answer:

I like your dream…is it Lyna? I am struggling as you did more of n/a than provide real info. I will assume that the planter is open at the bottom??? If so, the tropical plants that you want are a very good choice. A mix of 50/50 organic soil mix and bulk potting mix will do well. There are many hang-over plants including iresine, or even star jasmine. Just pick out what turns you on. Good luck, Don.