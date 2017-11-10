Don’s Expert Answers: 3 dead advancd callistemon Wildfires (this has happened twice, as replanted another 3 advanced trees)

Question From:
ROBYN DAVIS in NORTH HAVEN, NORTH HAVEN New South Wales

Nature of problem:
3 dead advancd callistemon Wildfires (this has happened twice, as replanted another 3 advanced trees)

Type of Plant (if known):
Callistemon Wildfire

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
dead leaves and flowers, roots seem ok.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy

How often do you water the plant:
5 times per week, then away on holidays, it rained and plants died

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6 (next to neighbour’s fence)

How long since you planted it:
8 weeks for the first lot ( died when i was on holidays), then replaced them,second planting (advanced plants) lasted about 5 weeks (also died when I was on holidays). Had rain when away.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
mulched with sugar cane

Other Comments:
Thank you for your help. I do not want to plant more, until the problem is solved. I have mature plants nearby which are doing well.

Answer:
Hi Robyn, My guess is that your holidays killed the plants. Bottlebrushes guzzle water and the dry weather probably killed them off. Callistemon ‘Wildfire’ is growing very well for me. Don

