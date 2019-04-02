Don’s Expert Answers: Robinia tree, time to remove it, too close to house, lifting deck. QUESTION: to avoid suckers, do we poison tree before removal or poison stump afterwards?

Question From:

Beth in Curtin, ACT Australian Capital Territory

Nature of problem:

Robinia tree, time to remove it, too close to house, lifting deck. QUESTION: to avoid suckers, do we poison tree before removal or poison stump afterwards?

Type of Plant (if known):

10 metre Robinia, Chinese lantern tree, thorny

How long since you planted it:

15 years

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

Other Comments:

Want to know how best to avoid a yard full of thorny suckers. Thanks

Answer:

Hi Beth, A Robinia suckering is a nightmare. You must poison it carefully. You need to enlist the plant to pump the poison throughout its entire framework. So do it now while its leaves are still active (doing this in October would be even better). Chop around the trunk with an axe to scallop out the bark. Then paint neat Roundup all over the cut surfaces. It takes 3-5 weeks to work. If it fails to work, do it again in October. Good luck, Don.