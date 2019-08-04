Don’s Expert Answers: Hi :) I am looking to plant along our fence line but don’t want anything too invasive. I do want to screen out some neighbours so a tree height of 8-12m would be preferred and evergreen. I do like the Ficus Hilli however I know they’re invasive. Anything similar. Or Olive trees? Any variety that has a better density?

Question From:

in McCrae, VIC Victoria

Nature of problem:

Hi 🙂 I am looking to plant along our fence line but don’t want anything too invasive. I do want to screen out some neighbours so a tree height of 8-12m would be preferred and evergreen. I do like the Ficus Hilli however I know they’re invasive. Anything similar. Or Olive trees? Any variety that has a better density?

Type of Plant (if known):

–

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

–

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

300mm of soil over clay

How often do you water the plant:

–

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

–

How long since you planted it:

–

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

–

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

–

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

–

What other treatments have you given the plant:

–

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Thanks in advance!

Answer:

You are best advised to walk around your block and look for screening plants that appeal to you. Pop in & ask what the plant is, or ask for a small piece to take to your local nursery for identification and advice on this plant’s suitability. What plants grow well in an area is dependent on local soils, microclimates, etc. Local knowledge is always best.