Don’s Expert Answers: We have a grapevine planted by a previous owner. It produces tiny green grape like bunches (5-10mm), but these disappear and we do not get any fruit?

Question From:

Vee in Caringbah, NSW New South Wales

Nature of problem:

We have a grapevine planted by a previous owner. It produces tiny green grape like bunches (5-10mm), but these disappear and we do not get any fruit?

Type of Plant (if known):

Grapevine

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Unsure – not being polinated? Eaten by insects or animals??

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Coastal, with added soil and smaller amounts of compost.

How often do you water the plant:

In summer a few times a week when I water the bromeliades and gardenia. Winter, I leave it it mostly to the elements.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

W/NW facing, so gets full sun all day, with stronger afternoon sun.

How long since you planted it:

We think it could be 10 – 15 years old?

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Nope

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

It is in the ground. The other side is a lower level retaining feature garden.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

We cut it back strongly 2 years ago, so we could paint the pergola and house. It grew back like crazy. Considering using a seaweed solution.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

It is planted on ground-level bordering on a feature garden with a hedge of gardenia’s in front of it and newly planted bromeliads and orchids behind it (and seasonally shaded by it).

The grapevine does not produce fruit, and makes a major mess when it loses it’s leaves – making it tricky to remove the leaves without ruining the plants below. We wonder if it might be better to remove it and plant an evergreen passionfruit vine instead?

It does look pretty and provide some nice shade cover on the walkway.

Any help would be great. Thanks.

Answer:

Hi Vee, Yours is probably an ornamental grape vine – these never produce fruit BUT they grow much better in Sydney than the fruiting varieties do. This ornamental vine gives superb shade in the warmer months then allows the Winter sun in – the best of both worlds! I adore passionfruit but they are cantankerous plants that take 2 years or more to fruit, then they die of old age at about 6-7 years old. If you get changeable weather patterns (like this year, with cold nights and scorching-hot days, they tend to drop their fruit before they are edible. I guess that i is your call. Don