Don’s Expert Answers: mandarin tree needs pruning but has already started to start growing fruit.It is a very old tree,but produces beautiful sweet fruit.I would hate to prune and lose fruit ,but it is really a big tree.

Question From:

in quirindii, quirindii New South Wales

Nature of problem:

mandarin tree needs pruning but has already started to start growing fruit.It is a very old tree,but produces beautiful sweet fruit.I would hate to prune and lose fruit ,but it is really a big tree.

Type of Plant (if known):

mandarin ree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

not sick just grows vry quick.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

quite frequently

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

was here when we purchased our home about 45 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes we give it citrus fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

spray it for big beetles which get on it about once a year

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

really hope you can help me.It grows such delicious tasting fruit and would really like to get rid of these pests

Answer:

Hi Fay, Don’t prune it. Older mandarins like your one may take 3-4 years to produce fruit after pruning. It is almost unheard of for any citrus tree to live for 45 years! Well done!!! Today, they usually die of graft incompatibility by 15 years or so. Back then they might have gone on for 20 years, but not much more. Leave well enough alone. Don