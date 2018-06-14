Don’s Expert Answers: Transplanting

Question From:
Kristy May in Minlaton, Minlaton South Australia
Transplanting
Lilly Pilly resilience
None
Loam
averge weekly
Full sun all day
2 years
Yes, dynamic lifter seasonally, seasol and powerfeed through growing season
Outdoors
Ground, raised bed
Mentioned above
Other Comments:
I’m wondering how Lilly pillys go being transplanted. I Have some that are two years old but get too much heat off our colourbond fence in summer. I’m nervous to transplant them because I have quiet a few. They constantly get checked in severe heat but I’d be happy to leave them and ‘baby’ them through the warmer months if they are tricky to transplant. Hope that makes sense. Look forward to a response. Regards, Kristh
Answer:
Hi Kristy, Maybe the lillypillies are burning due to shortage og water. I would go along to your local irrigation shop and get a black poly irrigation setup plus a tap timer. Put it on once a week for an hour; maybe twice a week during hot periods. Or you can transplant them between now and the end of August. Most of them will probably survive. Don