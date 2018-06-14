Don’s Expert Answers: Transplanting

Question From:

Kristy May in Minlaton, Minlaton South Australia

Nature of problem:

Transplanting

Type of Plant (if known):

Lilly Pilly resilience

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loam

How often do you water the plant:

averge weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun all day

How long since you planted it:

2 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, dynamic lifter seasonally, seasol and powerfeed through growing season

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground, raised bed

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Mentioned above

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I’m wondering how Lilly pillys go being transplanted. I Have some that are two years old but get too much heat off our colourbond fence in summer. I’m nervous to transplant them because I have quiet a few. They constantly get checked in severe heat but I’d be happy to leave them and ‘baby’ them through the warmer months if they are tricky to transplant. Hope that makes sense. Look forward to a response. Regards, Kristh

Answer:

Hi Kristy, Maybe the lillypillies are burning due to shortage og water. I would go along to your local irrigation shop and get a black poly irrigation setup plus a tap timer. Put it on once a week for an hour; maybe twice a week during hot periods. Or you can transplant them between now and the end of August. Most of them will probably survive. Don