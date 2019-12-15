Don’s Expert Answers: What’s eating at his lemon and why the fruit is forming badly ?

Question From:
in Clifton Springs, Clifton Springs Victoria
Nature of problem:
What’s eating at his lemon and why the fruit is forming badly ?
Type of Plant (if known):
Lemon eureka
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves eaten and fruit forming weirdly and dropping off
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting mix/bagged soil
How often do you water the plant:
Once per week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8 hrs
How long since you planted it:
A year ago from pot to larger pot
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
uates Thrive when I repotted and osmocote
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors under patio but has full sun
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Sprayed with homemade soap type oil spray…then horticulture lemon /citrus ins cr killer and also have sprinkled snail bait in pot
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Also cannot upload here a
Pic of leaves which are healthy and except something is eating bits… like the hungry caterpillar book !
Answer:
I am really struggling with the one blurry photo. It seems that something is eating the fruit. It could be cockatoos or rats. Maybe try a rat trap? Don