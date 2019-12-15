Don’s Expert Answers: What’s eating at his lemon and why the fruit is forming badly ?

Question From:

in Clifton Springs, Clifton Springs Victoria

Nature of problem:

What’s eating at his lemon and why the fruit is forming badly ?

Type of Plant (if known):

Lemon eureka

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves eaten and fruit forming weirdly and dropping off

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix/bagged soil

How often do you water the plant:

Once per week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 hrs

How long since you planted it:

A year ago from pot to larger pot

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

uates Thrive when I repotted and osmocote

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors under patio but has full sun

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Sprayed with homemade soap type oil spray…then horticulture lemon /citrus ins cr killer and also have sprinkled snail bait in pot

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Also cannot upload here a

Pic of leaves which are healthy and except something is eating bits… like the hungry caterpillar book !

Answer:

I am really struggling with the one blurry photo. It seems that something is eating the fruit. It could be cockatoos or rats. Maybe try a rat trap? Don