Don’s Expert Answers: purchasing miniture lady finger tree

Pauline Ford in Kariong, Kariong New South Wales

purchasing miniture lady finger tree

lady finger banana tree, miniture

NIL

Will be potting and loam mix

NIL

NIL

NIL

No

outdoor

will be in pot

NIL

Hello Don, having trouble finding to purchase a miniture lady finger tree which I would like to grow in a pot. Do you know where I can buy one? Also are their roots deep or wide so I know what pot size to get. Thanks Don. Have a great day 🙂 Pauline

Answer:

Hi Pauline, Try Daley’s Fruit tree nursery in Kyogle – they do mail order. Don