Don’s Expert Answers: purchasing miniture lady finger tree

Pauline Ford in Kariong, Kariong New South Wales
purchasing miniture lady finger tree
lady finger banana tree, miniture
Will be potting and loam mix
outdoor
will be in pot
Hello Don, having trouble finding to purchase a miniture lady finger tree which I would like to grow in a pot. Do you know where I can buy one? Also are their roots deep or wide so I know what pot size to get. Thanks Don. Have a great day 🙂 Pauline
Hi Pauline, Try Daley’s Fruit tree nursery in Kyogle – they do mail order. Don