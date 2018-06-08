Don’s Expert Answers: Miniture weeping Mulberry tree outside front of house between conrete path

Question From:

Pauline in Lemon Tree Passage, Lemon Tree Passage New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Miniture weeping Mulberry tree outside front of house between conrete path

Type of Plant (if known):

Miniture weeping mulbery tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy/loam

How often do you water the plant:

winter once week, summer daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8

How long since you planted it:

10 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

regular trimming under neath

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don

We are pensioners and just bought this place. At the front of the house about 4-5 metres away there is a pathway which swirls around the miniature weeping mulberry tree which has reached full height about 5 ft but which everybody hits their head on as you come to the entrance of the house. Around the tree is thorned stick rose bushes that have had all the side braches taken off too. We would like to take the tree and rose sticks out. Can you tell me how deep roots would be to get the mulberry out and whether we can plant another small tree (ideally taller (6-8 metres) but soft looking where you don’t hit your head and a small tree that will not break up the concrete path. The front of the house is north east. We love bottlebrushes and would like more height and softness in the tree we plant there to help soften the starkness of the house …we plant to change this garden from a formal garden to a soft informal one. Any other plant names to add softness to the front would be appreciated,

Answer:

Hi Pauline, Just rip out the roses and the mulberry, there is nothing complex there. AND if you dig them out gently during Winter, saving as much of the roots as you can, you can replant these plants anywhere you want to. The roots are reasonably easy to remove. One tip is to sharpen your spade so that it cuts the soil and roots easily – use your feet to push the spade into the ground. Any roots over 1cm thick can be cut with a pruning saw – this is an easy enough job for pensioners to do if you pace yourselves. If strong roots are growing straight down, dig under the root ball to cut them off. A bottlebrush would be perfect there, look at ‘Hannah Ray’ or ‘Harkness’. Both grow to about 8m tall and have a semi-weeping crown. Don