Don’s Expert Answers: Pruning a magnolia

Amanda Phillips in Carrick, Carrick Tasmania

Pruning a magnolia

Teddy bear magnolia

Wind broke branches from middle

Loam

Every 2nd day in summer, less often depending on season and rainfall

In full sun

6 years

Dynamic lifter, probably every 6 to 8 months

Outdoors

Ground as specimen, surrounded by peonies

Nothing

Other Comments:

Wind broke middle branches on one side. The tree is almost 3 metres, but now a terrible shape, otherwise healthy.

Can we prune tye outside branches to better shape it again so it is not lopsided

Answer:

Hi Amanda, Prune it savagely right away to restore its balanced shape, then water it twice a week during the warm months. Do not give it much fertiliser as this would create soft brittle growth. Good luck,

Don