Don’s Expert Answers: Pruning a magnolia

Question From:
Amanda Phillips in Carrick, Carrick Tasmania
Nature of problem:
Pruning a magnolia
Type of Plant (if known):
Teddy bear magnolia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Wind broke branches from middle
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Loam
How often do you water the plant:
Every 2nd day in summer, less often depending on season and rainfall
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
In full sun
How long since you planted it:
6 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Dynamic lifter, probably every 6 to 8 months
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground as specimen, surrounded by peonies
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Wind broke middle branches on one side. The tree is almost 3 metres, but now a terrible shape, otherwise healthy.
Can we prune tye outside branches to better shape it again so it is not lopsided
Answer:
Hi Amanda, Prune it savagely right away to restore its balanced shape, then water it twice a week during the warm months. Do not give it much fertiliser as this would create soft brittle growth. Good luck,
Don