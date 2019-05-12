Don’s Expert Answers: Pruning a hedge

Question From:

Marie Klarich in Halls Head, Halls Head Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Pruning a hedge

Type of Plant (if known):

Min-a-Min

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no disease

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy potting mix ?

How often do you water the plant:

twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

full sun all day

How long since you planted it:

approx 3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

blood and bone

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

caterpillar spray

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi,

I’m just wanting to know how much of a Min-a-min hedge I can prune? It is about 70cm high but has only ever had a couple of flowers. We prune once a year but maybe at the wrong time…… Should we prune more often (and when) and, if so, how much can we take off to bring it down a bit?

Thank you.

Answer:

Hi Marie, You can prune it whenever you like, to any size. Min-a-Min is a miniature variety of Murraya paniculata. It doesn’t flower anywhere near as often as the normal Murrarya sold in nurseries etc. This is good because it produces fertile seeds which are becoming an environmental weed problem. The common Murraya is in all aspects a better plant and it is mostly sterile. So maybe just prune it and enjoy it as a pretty hedge. Don