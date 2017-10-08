Don’s Expert Answers: KAFFIR LIME TREE PRUNING

Question From:
DAVID CARTER in DECEPTION BAY, BRISBANE Queensland
Nature of problem:
KAFFIR LIME TREE PRUNING
Type of Plant (if known):
KAFFIR LIME TREE
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
NO ILLNESS
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
POTTING MIX
How often do you water the plant:
OFTEN
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10
How long since you planted it:
6 MONTHS
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
YES YATES THRIVE
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
OUTDOORS
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
GROUND
What other treatments have you given the plant:
NONE
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
FROM THE BASE OF THE TREE, NEW GROWTH IS GROWING. 3 IN NUMBER ALL STRONG AND HEALTHY.. DO I REMOVE OR IS THIS PART OF THE NEW TREE GROWING TO FORM A BUSH.
MANY THANKS.
DAVE
Answer:
Hi Dave, Shoots from the base of a citrus tree are a worry as they could be coming from the understock. If you have bashed the trunk with a mower or if you have cut the trunk with a whipper snipper etc, then this could have caused the low shoots. The graft is usually about 10-20 cm from the ground and is usually visible as a bend or lump in the trunk. If the shoots come from below the graft remove them. A photo would have made it easy to help you. Don