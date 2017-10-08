Don’s Expert Answers: KAFFIR LIME TREE PRUNING

Question From:

DAVID CARTER in DECEPTION BAY, BRISBANE Queensland

Nature of problem:

KAFFIR LIME TREE PRUNING

Type of Plant (if known):

KAFFIR LIME TREE

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NO ILLNESS

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

POTTING MIX

How often do you water the plant:

OFTEN

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

10

How long since you planted it:

6 MONTHS

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

YES YATES THRIVE

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

OUTDOORS

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

GROUND

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NONE

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

FROM THE BASE OF THE TREE, NEW GROWTH IS GROWING. 3 IN NUMBER ALL STRONG AND HEALTHY.. DO I REMOVE OR IS THIS PART OF THE NEW TREE GROWING TO FORM A BUSH.

MANY THANKS.

DAVE

Answer:

Hi Dave, Shoots from the base of a citrus tree are a worry as they could be coming from the understock. If you have bashed the trunk with a mower or if you have cut the trunk with a whipper snipper etc, then this could have caused the low shoots. The graft is usually about 10-20 cm from the ground and is usually visible as a bend or lump in the trunk. If the shoots come from below the graft remove them. A photo would have made it easy to help you. Don

