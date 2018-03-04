Don’s Expert Answers: pls supply tips /instructions by email for growing jacaranda in Hmilton Vic. Hve read your website coments re colder climate there is just the very ocasional frost

Question From:

m in Hmilton, Vic, Mel Victoria

pls supply tips /instructions by email for growing jacaranda in Hmilton Vic. Hve read your website coments re colder climate there is just the very ocasional frost

Jacaranda

none yet

typicl vic sand with some composting over time

as reuired within reason (propery is 83 cre hobby frm so wter red for Pets etc)

as reqd. loction not selected yet

not yet

with post peelings wood waste Animal compost etc

od

ground

not yet

My Sister lives in Vic nd wnts to grow some Jacaranda. Accepts fact that mite be bit more challeging

Hi m, Select an area of the property that doesn’t get frost: sort of warm & protected. Mulch with compost for a diameter of 2m around it to keep its roots warm. Do not water much during Winter as water gets cold. Paving around it would also keep the roots warm, as would planting it up against a north to north-west facing masonry wall. Masonry walls absorb heat during the day and radiate it at night – thus keeping the jacaranda warm. Good luck, Don.