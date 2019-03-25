Don’s Expert Answers: dick dipladenia plant

Question From:

Solara Zwaneveld in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales

Nature of problem:

dick dipladenia plant

Type of Plant (if known):

dipladenia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

yellowing leaves with spots appearing

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

approximately every 3 days when its hot

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

5-6

How long since you planted it:

about 18 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol regularly and slow release recently

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In a pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Re-potted about a month ago – Gardenline premium potting mix

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Flowers are drooping and not opening. This situated started a couple of months ago and it seemed that it was not draining well when we re-potted. It has not improved since re-potting.

Answer:

Hi Solara, In my experience, when these mandevillas (AKA dipladenias) turn yellow like yours has, you are best advised to replace the plant entirely. Sorry for the bad news, Don