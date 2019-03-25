Don’s Expert Answers: dick dipladenia plant

Question From:
Solara Zwaneveld in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales
Nature of problem:
dick dipladenia plant
Type of Plant (if known):
dipladenia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
yellowing leaves with spots appearing
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
approximately every 3 days when its hot
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
5-6
How long since you planted it:
about 18 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Seasol regularly and slow release recently
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In a pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Re-potted about a month ago – Gardenline premium potting mix
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Flowers are drooping and not opening. This situated started a couple of months ago and it seemed that it was not draining well when we re-potted. It has not improved since re-potting.
Answer:
Hi Solara, In my experience, when these mandevillas (AKA dipladenias) turn yellow like yours has, you are best advised to replace the plant entirely. Sorry for the bad news, Don