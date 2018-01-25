Don’s Expert Answers: New leaves turned black after spot spraying with EcoPest oil shortly after spraying with Mancozeb

Question From:

Steve in Buderim, Brisbane Queensland

New leaves turned black after spot spraying with EcoPest oil shortly after spraying with Mancozeb

Frangipani

Orange specks on underside of leaves, white powdery substance around base of some leaf stems

clay

weekly

12

Replanted from back yard approx 7 months ago

Seasol PowerFeed twice in January

outdoors

ground

Mancozeb and Eco pest oil

Hello Don and thanks for your previous reply. I sprayed this frangipani with mancozeb after seeing orange specks on the underside of leaves. It has done little to remove the specks but affected leaves have rapidly turned yellow and eventually drop off. I also found concentrations of a white powdery substance around the base of some leaves which I sprayed with Eco pest oil. This has assisted in decreasing the white substance. However new leaves in the areas I sprayed with Ecopest oil have withered and turned black.

Thanks so much for sending the extra info and the photo Steve – this makes my diagnosis so much more accurate.

Yes it is Frangipani Rust. I don’t know what the white stuff is. The plant is almost certain to recover from this setback, but it is late in the Summer and it may not fully recover until Spring new growth in October. Just leave it alone and wait for nature to take its course. Don