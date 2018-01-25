Don’s Expert Answers: New leaves turned black

Question From:

Steve in Buderim, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

New leaves turned black

Type of Plant (if known):

Frangipani

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Rust

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay ish

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12

How long since you planted it:

Replanted from back yard approx 7 months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol PowerFeed twice in January

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Mancozeb, Eco pest oil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello Don. I sprayed this frangipani with mancozeb after seeing the rust. Very soon after I found concentrations of a white sap-sucking bug which I sprayed with Eco pest oil. Then I read in the ecopest oil label not to spray for a month after spraying with sulphur. Some of the very new leaves are turning black now. Have I messed this plant up?

Answer:

Hi Steve, I want to help you, but you have not given me either the accurate symptoms of the disease, nor a photo, nor details of the insects. We ask people “not to diagnose your problems yourself” as this makes it near impossible for us to accurately diagnose the problems. It may be rust, or maybe not – so I am snookered. Sorry. If you can send me the details I will try to help. Don.