Don’s Expert Answers: Choosing drought resistant plants that have full sun, no watering and creating a garden.

Question From:

in Tamworth, Tamworth New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Choosing drought resistant plants that have full sun, no watering and creating a garden.

Type of Plant (if known):

i have no plants atm

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

lack of water

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

potting mix mulch

How often do you water the plant:

never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

I can’t plant atm.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Tamworth Council restrictions have meant that we have been unable to water our yard and plants for almost 12 months. With the present weather predictions it looks like these conditions will continue for another 12 months or longer. I bought my house 2 years ago and purposely didn’t water what lawn was there as I planned to renovate first and wasn’t living there for 4 months. It wasn’t 6 months after that before water restrictions came in place. As a result it is a blank canvas. Tamworth as well as many rural towns and farms are in similar situations. A show on drought tolerant plants and the use of pebbling, artificial lawn etc would be of great benefit to them. I’m interested in being a guinea pig if it suits you.

Answer:

Sorry Christine, but Burkes Backyard was axed by the Nine Network 15 years ago. My heart goes out to you, I visit Tamworth regularly and am very aware how bad things are. The bottom line is that you shouldn’t plant during a drought. Organise yourself and plant after good rains when the drought has ended. Meanwhile, look for local plants that are surviving the drought – pop in & ask people what the plants are, and be ready to plant them after the rains. We have close friends in Tamworth who I have nbeeb telling for years that they have the