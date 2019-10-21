Don’s Expert Answers: Name of Plant — Identify

Question From:

in Cornubia, Brisbane Queensland

Name of Plant — Identify

Vine

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Loves water

Loves sunlight

Not applicable

Not applicable

Can be grown both

Can be hanging pot or ground cover

None

I am trying to find the name of a plant that was a rage in the late 70’s & 80’s as a hanging/ cascading pot plant indoors.

I thought it was called Grape Ivy…………… ??????

The leaves are very waxy, almost round with a fluted/laced edge. It has tiny white trumpet shaped flowers with purple spots in the throat that hang like a bunch of grapes. The leaves turn dull & grey green when the plant needs watering.

Thanks for your help in naming this favourite of mine.

Terri

Answer:

Sorry Terri, but that description doesn’t fit any plant that I know. The ‘Grape Ivy’ is a plant called Cissus rhombifolia. Don