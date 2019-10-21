Don’s Expert Answers: Name of Plant — Identify

Question From:
in Cornubia, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Name of Plant — Identify
Type of Plant (if known):
Vine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not Applicable
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Not Applicable
How often do you water the plant:
Loves water
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Loves sunlight
How long since you planted it:
Not applicable
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Not applicable
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Can be grown both
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Can be hanging pot or ground cover
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I am trying to find the name of a plant that was a rage in the late 70’s & 80’s as a hanging/ cascading pot plant indoors.
I thought it was called Grape Ivy…………… ??????
The leaves are very waxy, almost round with a fluted/laced edge. It has tiny white trumpet shaped flowers with purple spots in the throat that hang like a bunch of grapes. The leaves turn dull & grey green when the plant needs watering.
Thanks for your help in naming this favourite of mine.
Terri
Answer:
Sorry Terri, but that description doesn’t fit any plant that I know. The ‘Grape Ivy’ is a plant called Cissus rhombifolia. Don