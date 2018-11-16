Don’s Expert Answers: cannot identify the plant

Question From:
Jamie in Aberfoyle Park, SA South Australia
Nature of problem:
cannot identify the plant
Type of Plant (if known):
photo uploaded
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
n/a
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
loam
How often do you water the plant:
weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day
How long since you planted it:
relocated 3 years ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
PowerFeed Concentrate liquid Fertiliser in beginning of spring
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
we have two of these plants and both were here when we bought our house. they’ve dont nothing except grow. we have been unable to identify them.
i’ve seen a similar plant at a neighbour’s and it is a Gymea Lily. it has a tall stem in the middle with many bright red flowers at the top of the stem that cover about 1 foot of the top of the stem.
are you able to identify our plant please? thank you.
Answer:
Hi Jamie, It is probably a Gymea Lily (Doryanthes excelsa), but without a flower I can’t be sure. Don