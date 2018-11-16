Don’s Expert Answers: cannot identify the plant

Question From:

Jamie in Aberfoyle Park, SA South Australia

Nature of problem:

cannot identify the plant

Type of Plant (if known):

photo uploaded

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

relocated 3 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

PowerFeed Concentrate liquid Fertiliser in beginning of spring

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

we have two of these plants and both were here when we bought our house. they’ve dont nothing except grow. we have been unable to identify them.

i’ve seen a similar plant at a neighbour’s and it is a Gymea Lily. it has a tall stem in the middle with many bright red flowers at the top of the stem that cover about 1 foot of the top of the stem.

are you able to identify our plant please? thank you.

Answer:

Hi Jamie, It is probably a Gymea Lily (Doryanthes excelsa), but without a flower I can’t be sure. Don