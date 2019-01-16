Don’s Expert Answers: Japanese Cherry Blossom tree, leaves wiltering, going brown and shotgun holes on leaves

Question From:
John tomaras in Cabarita, Cabarita New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Japanese Cherry Blossom tree, leaves wiltering, going brown and shotgun holes on leaves
Type of Plant (if known):
Leave going brown and drying up, tree trunk has blotches of brown
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Maybe the extreme hot weather or some disease
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Normal soil on clay base
How often do you water the plant:
Every second day and more often in summer
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Alot, from 12pm to evening – full sun
How long since you planted it:
8 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors – garden
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
No sure what to do, It may have a disease and is dying. I am currently cutting off the dead branches and watering it more often.
Answer:
Hi John, Cherries don’t like coastal NSW at all. They prefer cool, highlands like Robertson in NSW and Victioria’s Dandenongs. You got 8 years out of it – well done! It most probably can’t be saved. Don