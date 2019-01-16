Don’s Expert Answers: Japanese Cherry Blossom tree, leaves wiltering, going brown and shotgun holes on leaves

Question From:

John tomaras in Cabarita, Cabarita New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Japanese Cherry Blossom tree, leaves wiltering, going brown and shotgun holes on leaves

Type of Plant (if known):

Leave going brown and drying up, tree trunk has blotches of brown

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Maybe the extreme hot weather or some disease

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Normal soil on clay base

How often do you water the plant:

Every second day and more often in summer

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Alot, from 12pm to evening – full sun

How long since you planted it:

8 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors – garden

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

No sure what to do, It may have a disease and is dying. I am currently cutting off the dead branches and watering it more often.

Answer:

Hi John, Cherries don’t like coastal NSW at all. They prefer cool, highlands like Robertson in NSW and Victioria’s Dandenongs. You got 8 years out of it – well done! It most probably can’t be saved. Don