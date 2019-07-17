Don’s Expert Answers: My dwarf pink lady apple is so sheltered it does not lose its leaves… does it matter?

Question From:
in CHELTENHAM, CHELTENHAM South Australia
Nature of problem:
My dwarf pink lady apple is so sheltered it does not lose its leaves… does it matter?
Type of Plant (if known):
dwarf pink lady apple
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Apple tree does not lose its leaves
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
rarely in winter
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
about 8
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
seasol 3 monthly
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors in courtyard
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi no-name, We really needed some details: – is the plant fruiting well so far??? How often do you water it? Have you fertilised it? Seasol is not a fertiliser. We love to help people for free, but we need you to make the effort to give us enough info to be able to help you.