Don’s Expert Answers: My dwarf pink lady apple is so sheltered it does not lose its leaves… does it matter?

in CHELTENHAM, CHELTENHAM South Australia

My dwarf pink lady apple is so sheltered it does not lose its leaves… does it matter?

dwarf pink lady apple

Apple tree does not lose its leaves

clay

rarely in winter

about 8

4 years

seasol 3 monthly

outdoors in courtyard

ground

nil

Hi no-name, We really needed some details: – is the plant fruiting well so far??? How often do you water it? Have you fertilised it? Seasol is not a fertiliser. We love to help people for free, but we need you to make the effort to give us enough info to be able to help you.