Don’s Expert Answers: lost its branches and leaves

Question From:

in Frankston, Frankston Victoria

Nature of problem:

lost its branches and leaves

Type of Plant (if known):

jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

when I planted from a pot to the ground it lost its branches/leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

not often in winter twice a week in summer

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

5 hrs winter & approx 8 hrs summer

How long since you planted it:

4 months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes with organic fertilizer when I first planted it and then with seasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I had jacaranda in a pot in the garden, its roots grew through the pot into the ground, so I waited for winter before i took it out of the pot and into the ground(i had to cut some of the roots to get it out of the pot) the jacaranda is about 1 miter high it was fine for a couple of weeks, it then started to lose its branches. The tree is still alive but I fear that its dying because its been a couple of months and nothing changed. Cheers Alf

Answer:

This is a difficult question Alf. Jacarandas are usually devoid of leaves now. But then Jacarandas don’t really like Melbourne’s cold climate. Just wait for 2-3 months to see what happens. Good luck, Don