Don’s Expert Answers: lost its branches and leaves

Question From:
in Frankston, Frankston Victoria
Nature of problem:
lost its branches and leaves
Type of Plant (if known):
jacaranda
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
when I planted from a pot to the ground it lost its branches/leaves
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy
How often do you water the plant:
not often in winter twice a week in summer
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
5 hrs winter & approx 8 hrs summer
How long since you planted it:
4 months ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes with organic fertilizer when I first planted it and then with seasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I had jacaranda in a pot in the garden, its roots grew through the pot into the ground, so I waited for winter before i took it out of the pot and into the ground(i had to cut some of the roots to get it out of the pot) the jacaranda is about 1 miter high it was fine for a couple of weeks, it then started to lose its branches. The tree is still alive but I fear that its dying because its been a couple of months and nothing changed. Cheers Alf
Answer:
This is a difficult question Alf. Jacarandas are usually devoid of leaves now. But then Jacarandas don’t really like Melbourne’s cold climate. Just wait for 2-3 months to see what happens. Good luck, Don