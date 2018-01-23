Don’s Expert Answers: My clivia garden bed has been sunburnt by this intense heat.

Question From:

Marion Green in Blackwall, Blackwall New South Wales

Nature of problem:

My clivia garden bed has been sunburnt by this intense heat.

Type of Plant (if known):

The garden bed has been happily flowering for 5 years.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Tips of leaves are brown and brittle

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

daily by sprinkler system

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

2 hours overhead only

How long since you planted it:

5 years or more

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

inthe ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Can I cut them back after this heat wave and will they grow new leaves.

Answer:

Hi Marion, This has been a dreadful Summer for leaf burn. Do nothing and the clivias will recover well. Trim off dead bits if that makes you feel better. Don