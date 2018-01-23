Don’s Expert Answers: My clivia garden bed has been sunburnt by this intense heat.

Question From:
Marion Green in Blackwall, Blackwall New South Wales
Nature of problem:
My clivia garden bed has been sunburnt by this intense heat.
Type of Plant (if known):
The garden bed has been happily flowering for 5 years.
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Tips of leaves are brown and brittle
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
daily by sprinkler system
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
2 hours overhead only
How long since you planted it:
5 years or more
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
inthe ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Can I cut them back after this heat wave and will they grow new leaves.
Answer:
Hi Marion, This has been a dreadful Summer for leaf burn. Do nothing and the clivias will recover well. Trim off dead bits if that makes you feel better. Don