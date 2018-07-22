Don’s Expert Answers: When should I plant my hebes plants into the garden bed from pots??

Question From:
Richard Briant in Kilmore, Kilmore Victoria

Nature of problem:
When should I plant my hebes plants into the garden bed from pots??

Type of Plant (if known):
No flowers as yet, we have just bought them from a market

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Bottom leaves appear to be dying.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay

How often do you water the plant:
Every 2 weeks

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
3 Hours

How long since you planted it:
Not yet planted

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In a pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
Sorry Don, I am unable to upload photos–Too old mate.

Answer:
Hi Richard, now is a good time, but any time will do. Don

