Don’s Expert Answers: Lilly Pilly heat stress

Question From:

in Altona , Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Lilly Pilly heat stress

Type of Plant (if known):

Lilly Pilly (neighbour be gone)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

New growth wiltering and dies in extreme heat

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

2-3 times per week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

3-4

How long since you planted it:

18 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol (monthly)

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi there, (love your site) I have 7 Lilly Pillys in my backyard and they have been growing well since being planted however whenever the temperature seems to get into the high 30’s and like yesterday 40, all the new growth on the top quarter of each plant wilters and dies off. This is the second time this has happened in the last 6-8 weeks. The first time this happened, I trimmed off all the dead parts and it was sprouting new growth fast but another hot day yesterday has done it again and also seems to burn/discolour some of the more mature leaves. Any suggestions how to stop this? I gave them all a good soaking the night before this hot day as well. Thanks in advance for your help. Sorry I couldn’t get my photos to upload, can email them if u need to see.

Answer:

Hi ?, It is not “this” that we need to stop – it is you! Leave the poor plants alone or you might kill them. Do not do anything except water them and then apply wetting agent. After the drought and heatwave have long gone, ie in Spring, gently remove any remaining dead bits. Just try to think water…